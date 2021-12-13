Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $198.17

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 83,885.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 418,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after buying an additional 419,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

