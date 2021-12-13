Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $13.75

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.