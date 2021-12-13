Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $44.86

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.
CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. 5,345,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,306. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
