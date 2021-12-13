Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $44.86

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,316,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. 5,345,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,306. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

