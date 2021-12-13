BSClaunch (BSL) Price Down 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $241,118.97 and approximately $321,483.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

