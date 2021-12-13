Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bumble by 16,829.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of BMBL opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

