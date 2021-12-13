Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

