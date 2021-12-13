Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 19,046 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 199.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.