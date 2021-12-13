Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

