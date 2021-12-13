Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,452,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

