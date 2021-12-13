California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.69

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 4030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

