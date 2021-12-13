Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. 319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

