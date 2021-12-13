Canaccord Genuity Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $62.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

