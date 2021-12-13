Canaccord Genuity Boosts Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Price Target to GBX 120

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.59) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.17. The company has a market cap of £244.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.39.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

