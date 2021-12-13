Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.67. The company has a market cap of £570.56 million and a PE ratio of -141.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

