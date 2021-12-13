Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $66.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.66.

CNQ opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

