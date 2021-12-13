Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Magnite makes up about 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

MGNI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.95 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

