Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Cantaloupe worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLP stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

