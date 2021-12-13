Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $295.60 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,588 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Fastenal worth $295,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

