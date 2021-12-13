Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 16,486 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Broadcom worth $525,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

