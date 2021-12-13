Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.