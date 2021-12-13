Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

