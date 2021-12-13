Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 72,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $48.74. 19,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,449. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

