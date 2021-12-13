Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 42,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.06. 7,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

