Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. 6,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

