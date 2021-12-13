Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 26,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

