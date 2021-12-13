Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,773. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

