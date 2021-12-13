Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eBay by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. 80,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

