Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,294. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.26 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

