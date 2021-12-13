Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $318.96. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,078. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

