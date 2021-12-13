Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSV opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

