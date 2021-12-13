Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 1,069.2% in November

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 1,069.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CPAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

