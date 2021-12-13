Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $5,494,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.