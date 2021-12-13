Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
