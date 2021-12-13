CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,790 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

