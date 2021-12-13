CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,960 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.