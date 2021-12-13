CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,755.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

