CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 85,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,070 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

