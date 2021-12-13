CCG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,094,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

TDY stock opened at $435.37 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

