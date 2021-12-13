CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 30.0% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $415.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.50 and its 200 day moving average is $342.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

