CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,805,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $78.69 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.