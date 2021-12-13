CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,398 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

