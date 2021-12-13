CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

