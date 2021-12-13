CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.