CCM Investment Advisers LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

STX stock opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,163,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,160,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

