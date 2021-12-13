CCUR (CCUR) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CCUR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s competitors have a beta of -0.44, meaning that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CCUR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 365 1341 1618 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.30%. Given CCUR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million -11.66 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 17.88

CCUR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CCUR competitors beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

