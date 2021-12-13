Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.78 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

