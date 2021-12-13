Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in November

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLLNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

