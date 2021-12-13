Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.