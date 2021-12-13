Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $665,670.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

