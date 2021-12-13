Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $93.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.21.

CNC traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Centene by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

