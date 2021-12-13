Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.
NYSE CNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
