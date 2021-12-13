Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.